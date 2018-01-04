'Document' everything: Advocates on how to handle wage-hike shenanigans

Beloved coffee chain Tim Hortons is making headlines after two franchise owners in Cobourg, Ont., issued a letter explaining that they were cutting back on paid breaks and benefits to finance the new minimum wage of $14 an hour.

Premier Kathleen Wynne issued a statement Thursday, saying the franchise owners, children of the company's founders, were "bullying" their employees and should take their issues up with the government instead.

Worker advocate Deena Ladd said she's watching closely to see how other companies react to the new minimum-wage hike.

"We have been getting calls from workers asking about the minimum wage and saying that their employer is not necessarily going to pay them the minimum wage, but we can't do anything until they get their first paycheque," said Ladd, co-ordinator at Workers' Action Centre.

"They should definitely try to get advice, but document and keep those documents at home. Document your hours, making sure that you're keeping pay stubs, making copies of cheques or taking a photograph of your cheque, so that we have the evidence that we need if we have to file a complaint."

Employees can call the Workers' Action Centre's free and confidential hot line for advice. They can also call the Ministry of Labour and, if they choose, file a complaint.

While none of the actions at Tim Hortons contravene Ontario’s Employment Standards Act, Ladd called the decision a "PR nightmare" and said she hoped it would deter other companies from going down a similar route.

"These are people who have made a lot of money and who are incredibly wealthy and who are taking away what little people have in terms of paid meal breaks and basic benefits," she said. "And I think that people are outraged at that."

A statement from the Great White North Franchisee Association, an alliance of Tim Hortons franchisees, said franchise owners are caught in a "difficult situation" and are trying to avoid cutting jobs.

“Many of our store owners are left no alternative but to implement cost-saving measures in order to survive," it reads.

Toronto employment lawyer Ryan Wozniak said there's nothing "inherently illegal" in what the Tim Hortons franchisees have done, as "there's no law that says that you have to give benefits."

Employees could claim constructive dismissal in a lawsuit, arguing that the company has altered a fundamental term of their employment, but that's "very risky."

"At the end of the day, even if you do get the damages, you're still out of a job," he said.