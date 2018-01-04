Police investigate homicide in northwest Toronto
TORONTO — Police say the death of a woman in northwest Toronto has been ruled a homicide.
Toronto police say they were called to a home at about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where they found a woman with severe injuries.
She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say the death was initially ruled suspicious, but is now being treated as a homicide.
They say one man is in custody, and more information will be released later on Thursday.
