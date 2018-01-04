Still time left to catch exhibit that shows 'how Toronto got its groove'

The clock is ticking on Music From People City, a citywide collection of exhibits and events that wraps up next week.

Presented by Myseum of Toronto, the series showcases "how Toronto got its groove," through DJ sets, concerts, documentaries and even a pop-up record shop. It takes its name from "People City," an anthemic jingle commissioned by Toronto TV icon Moses Znaimer in 1972 to run on his City TV station at the start and end of each broadcast day.

Znaimer's broadcast empire — which spawned Canadian TV brands like MuchMusic and FashionTelevision — is also featured in the programming, with a documentary about the song and a show examining his influence on the city's music scene, hosted at Znaimer's own museum of television in Liberty Village.

The series also includes live music. On Friday night, the Gladstone Hotel will hold an all-ages, pay-what-you-can concert, mounted by Long Winter, a winter-only festival series.

The TIFF Bell Lightbox is home to a pop-up record shop until Jan. 12, selling vinyl with ties to Toronto and hosting a few interactive exhibits.