Three dead, one in critical condition after head-on crash in Pickering, Ont.
A
A
Share via Email
PICKERING, Ont. — Provincial police say three people are dead and another has been airlifted to hospital after a head-on crash on Highway 7 east of Toronto.
OPP Const. Rob Knight says officers responded to reports of a serious collision at about 12:10 p.m. Thursday.
Knight says a BMW and a Mercedes collided on Highway 7 and Sideroad 26.
He says three people were pronounced dead on scene and Ornge, the province's air ambulance, transported a critically injured person to a Toronto hospital.
Knight says the highway will be closed in the area during the investigation. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
Police say there is no word yet on ages and gender of the victims.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Crown seeks dangerous offender status for Halifax crime figure Jimmy Melvin Jr.
-
Bomb Cyclone watch: A closer look at the 'monster storm' heading up the east coast
-
'Very intense' winter storm shuts schools, offices in Atlantic Canada
-
Young girl hit by vehicle after running out into traffic: Halifax police
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Here's a New Year’s resolution for you — run for council, make a difference
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Beautiful skylines, squirrel statues, goats and a profound love of Toronto
-
Views
Hume: Toronto's new subway extension is beautiful, but it's not the line we should've built
-
Tory's Toronto