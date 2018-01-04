Skates on, sails up: Watch as iceboat expertly skims across frozen surface of Toronto harbour

As many of us cozy up indoors to get through all the deep freezes, cold snaps and extreme cold alerts Mother Nature has to offer, others are outside turning lemons into lemonade.

Earlier this week, a lone skater was seen drifting across the Toronto Harbour — a bay next to the islands on the north shore of Lake Ontario — without a care in the world.

But while the lake may appear frozen, safety remains a major concern.

“Although it isn’t illegal it is unsafe,” said Constable Michelle Flannery, who added the Toronto Police Marine Unit has been alerted about people on harbour ice.

For one brave soul, skating across the lake isn't quite daring enough.

In a stunning video, an unidentified extreme sailor known only as "iceboatguy" whipped across the harbour on a small vessel.

"I'm not totally sure what would happen if I hit water, only that it wouldn't be good," iceboatguy said online in response to safety concerns.

"It's pretty easy to tell where the fire boat has gone through and I stay well clear of it. I wear some of these just in case."

The iceboatguy claims to be one of just two iceboat owners in Toronto.

It may be a rare sight nowadays, but there was a time when iceboating across the harbour was just another winter activity.