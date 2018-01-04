Woman’s death in Etobicoke ruled a homicide
Toronto Police have ruled a woman’s death at a residence in Richview Park in Etobicoke a homicide — the first of 2018.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Toronto Police have ruled a woman’s death at a residence in Richview Park in Etobicoke a homicide — the first of 2018.
Emergency services responded to a call for a medical complaint near Farley Cr. And Callowhill Dr. at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found a woman without vital signs and suffering “severe injuries,” police said.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene and the death was ruled suspicious, before it was determined a homicide.
The woman had “obvious signs of trauma,” police said in a release Thursday morning. The victim has been identified as Barbara Kovic, 76, of Toronto.
Her husband, Ante Kovic, 81, was found at the scene. He is charged with second-degree murder, police say.
With files from Jenna Moon
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Crown seeks dangerous offender status for Halifax crime figure Jimmy Melvin Jr.
-
Bomb Cyclone watch: A closer look at the 'monster storm' heading up the east coast
-
'Very intense' winter storm shuts schools, offices in Atlantic Canada
-
Young girl hit by vehicle after running out into traffic: Halifax police
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Here's a New Year’s resolution for you — run for council, make a difference
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Beautiful skylines, squirrel statues, goats and a profound love of Toronto
-
Views
Hume: Toronto's new subway extension is beautiful, but it's not the line we should've built
-
Tory's Toronto