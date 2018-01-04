Woman’s death in Etobicoke ruled a homicide

Toronto Police have ruled a woman’s death at a residence in Richview Park in Etobicoke a homicide — the first of 2018.

Emergency services responded to a call for a medical complaint near Farley Cr. And Callowhill Dr. at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found a woman without vital signs and suffering “severe injuries,” police said.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene and the death was ruled suspicious, before it was determined a homicide.

The woman had “obvious signs of trauma,” police said in a release Thursday morning. The victim has been identified as Barbara Kovic, 76, of Toronto.

Her husband, Ante Kovic, 81, was found at the scene. He is charged with second-degree murder, police say.