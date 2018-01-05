Body parts found with undetonated explosive matched to torso found in September
OSHAWA, Ont. — Police east of Toronto say body parts found with an undetonated explosive in an Oshawa, Ont., basement in late December were those of an 18-year-old woman, whose torso was found in Lake Ontario three months earlier.
Durham regional police say a man was charged with indecent interference to a body in connection with the case after officers safely detonated the explosive on Dec. 29.
Police have not said whether there is any relationship between the victim, identified as Rori Hache, and the man charged in the case, 45-year-old Adam Jeffrey Strong.
Hache's torso was found in Lake Ontario on Sept. 11.
A cause of death has not been released.
Police say more information will be released as the investigation progresses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives with Durham's homicide unit.
