It’s a record-breaking -22 C in Toronto right now

Today is the coldest January 5 in Toronto history.

The decades-old record low of -20.6 C set in 1959 was broken when the temperature dropped to -23 C early Friday morning. The second wave of frigid temperatures in 2018 prompted Environment Canada to issue a province-wide extreme cold weather alert on Thursday.

Don't let the sun fool you: the weather agency is forecasting mainly sunny skies but the temperature will only climb to a high of -16 C, which will feel more like -36 C with the wind chill.

Environment Canada is advising people who will be out to cover up due to the risk of frostbite developing within minutes on exposed skin.

The city has opened two new 24/7 warming centres on Thursday at Metro Hall and Regent Park Community Centre. They will remain open until the extreme cold weather ends.

Discussions between city and federal officials about plans to open the Moss Park Armoury as a temporary respite centre are expected to resume Friday.

The public is being asked to check on family and friends who might be vulnerable to the frigid temperatures.

Temperatures will dip down to -25 C overnight going into Saturday. The first weekend of 2018 will start with mainly sunny skies with only a high of -17 C, feeling more like -37 C with the wind chill.

The cold snap is expected to end on Sunday with a high of -7 C … but then comes the snow. There is a 70 per cent chance of snow Sunday evening, Environment Canada predicts.