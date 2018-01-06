News / Toronto

Ontario ticket takes Friday night's $35 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — A ticket sold somewhere in Ontario claimed Friday night's $35 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 12 will be approximately $10 million.

 

 

