26 people sheltered at Moss Park armoury Saturday night

26 people found warmth from Toronto’s icy grip at Moss Park armoury overnight on Saturday.

After several weeks of demands to open the city armouries, the Moss Park armoury was opened as an extra shelter space at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Moss Park has capacity for 100 people, the City said in a news release Sunday, which updated the number of people who used city warming centres and shelters Saturday night.

It was initially planned that the armoury would open Monday, but it was used two days earlier than anticipated.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said he decided to use the armoury after he was warned that the Better Living Centre drop-in shelter could soon hit capacity in the wake of the extreme cold that gripped the city, although the mayor initially voted against using the armouries as shelters about a month earlier.

Moss Park armoury will continue to operate 24/7 for about two more weeks, although Toronto has asked to use the site until April.

The City also announced that it would close the Wellesley Community Centre warming service, which was also opened as an emergency overflow space.

The Wellesley Community Centre only saw one person during the night, so “the facility will be returned to its primary purpose of community-based programming,” the release said.

Other emergency warming centres will remain open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until further notice, the City said.

At 4 a.m. Sunday, the Metro Hall warming centre saw 35 people while the Regent Park Community Centre saw 67. The capacity at Regent Park is 180.

The winter respite drop-in locations around Toronto were busy as well, but not overwhelmed, the release said.

“Six sites were busy and there were spaces for all who requested service,” the City said.

160 people came to the Better Living Centre, which has a capacity of 200.

A number of outreach teams also spent the night, between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., patrolling the streets with paramedics and offering their help to people outside. Of the 44 people they encountered, the City said only 3 requested help.

The measures come in the wake of a record-breaking cold spell that began on Christmas Day, with temperatures as low as -35 C for nearly two weeks.

Environment Canada ended their extreme cold weather alert for the GTA early Sunday morning, but the City has yet to call off theirs.