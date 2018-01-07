Police locate teen girl's remains, whose torso was found in Oshawa harbour in September

The remains of 18-year-old Rori Hache, whose torso was found floating in the Oshawa Harbour in September after she was reported missing by her family at the end of August, have been located, according to police.

On Dec. 29, Durham Regional Police discovered the body parts inside a Mcmillan Dr. apartment in Oshawa.

Const. George Tudos wouldn’t discuss what body parts police found in the home out of respect for Hache’s family.

He noted that there’s much investigative work to be done at the basement apartment in Oshawa.

“It’s an enormous task,” Tudos said. “There’s a lot of evidence that needs to be processed and we’ll be there for at least a month.”

In the same location, police found a “suspicious package,” which was later identified as an explosive device and disposed of by the Explosive Disposal Unit.

On Sept. 11, Hache’s torso was discovered in the water after she was declared missing by her family on Aug. 29.

A fisherman found the torso, according to Tudos, and DNA testing came back in early November matching it to the missing teen. The city’s homicide unit took over the investigation, and, while an autopsy did not show the cause of death, significant trauma was found to the torso.

Adam Jeffrey Strong, 45, was arrested in connection to her death, which has been ruled suspicious by police.

Strong has been charged with improper or indecent interference with a dead body, and police are awaiting a post-mortem to find out whether the death can be considered a homicide, according to police.

No information about any possible relationship of Hache and Strong has been released by police.

Police are asking anyone with new information to contact Det. Short (Ext. 5407) or Det. Dorego (ext. 5319) of the Major Crime, Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520.