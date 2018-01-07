Toronto Women's March 2.0 looks local, focuses on building 'more inclusive city'

At last year's Women's March in Toronto, Donald Trump was everywhere.

He was pictured on signs proclaiming "Not my president” or, simply, "Nope." One woman donned a Trump mask with its mouth taped shut and "moron" written across his forehead.

But organizers hope this year's march will focus less on what's going on in the U.S. and more on local causes. Women March On, set for Saturday, Jan. 20, has the theme Defining Our Future, said organizer Kavita Dogra.

"Last year it was a little more reactive to what had happened south of the border and so much of it was about showing solidarity with the sister marches,” she told Metro. "We kind of want to build on that momentum and get people to continue to think about how to build a better, more inclusive city here.”

Marches are being organized all over the U.S. and Canada to mark the first anniversary of last year's massive Women's March on Washington and sister marches around the globe. While U.S. marches are focusing more on mobilizing around the upcoming 2018 mid-term elections, the Toronto group is looking at local issues like Indigenous rights and precarious work.

So far about 1,000 people have RSVP’d on Facebook for the Toronto event, organized by the same group as last year, with almost 6,000 more interested.

While organizers are anticipating a slightly smaller crowd than in 2017, they hope to harness the same momentum, said organizer Bianca Spence.

"I think last year's march really helped to light a fire under some people,” she said. "I’ve seen a lot of people getting involved in their communities and local causes that they believe in."

Spence believes activism has been “pushing back into the mainstream” since 2017's inaugural post-inauguration march.

Dogra sees links between the first women's march and the ongoing #MeToo movement around sexual assault and harassment.

"People have been pointing out these injustices, survivors have been telling their stories for years and years and years; it's just that now there seems to be some momentum behind it and there seems to be a lot more support in order to tackle it,” she said.

While she’s not sure if #MeToo will trickle down to women with less power, like women of colour and those in precarious work situations, she’s hopeful.