#WhyIMarch: Bianca Spence says it's about people living 'the future they want'
Spence has been working in a logistics role, focused on making this year's Women March On: Defining our Future event more accessible.
Bianca Spence is an arts administrator by day but a member of the Toronto Women’s March organizing committee by night. She's been working tirelessly during her spare time to prepare Women March On: Defining our Future.
Spence got involved in last year’s march when a friend told her the Toronto rally needed help and put her in contact with women organizing the event. Her committee and another committee booked events at Queen’s Park — same day, same event. They decided to work together.
Her role in the march is mostly logistics. Her main focus this year is making the march more accessible. The event page is full of information, so anyone with mobility issues can attend with confidence.
Spence said this year's event is looking to the future.
“There are a lot of threads to the movement, and it’s all about people trying to actually live the future that they want to see happen," Spence said.
About this series:
Leading up to the Jan. 20 march, Metro profiles the people driving the movement forward and preparing to hit the pavement. Share your story via any of our social accounts with the hashtag #WhyIMarch.
