East Toronto power outage disrupts subway service

TORONTO — A power outage in Toronto's east end has shut down subway service at several TTC stations.

Trains on the TTC's Line 2 are turning back at Broadview and Woodbine stations and shuttle buses are running to replace subway service.

Toronto Hydro says approximately 20,000 homes in east Toronto were temporarily without power this morning due to the outage.

The municipal power agency says it lost its power supply from Ontario Hydro, causing power outages in the area between Yonge St. and Victoria Park Ave., Eglinton Ave. E. and Lake Shore Blvd.