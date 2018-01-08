News / Toronto

Two adults, two children killed in Oshawa house fire; three others in hospital

Fire chief says crews responded to the blaze Monday morning.

Oshawa firefighters were on the scene of a house fire on Centre Street North, Monday morning.

Torstar News Service Order this photo

Oshawa firefighters were on the scene of a house fire on Centre Street North, Monday morning.

OSHAWA, Ont. — Fire officials say four people have died and another three people are in hospital after a house fire east of Toronto.

Fire Chief Derrick Clark says a man, a woman and two children — a boy and a girl — died in the blaze in Oshawa, Ont., on Monday morning.

Clark says firefighters faced heavy smoke and fire when they arrived at the scene and had to fight the flames from the outside before attempting to rescue those inside.

Clark says the house had been divided into a number of apartments.

He told a news conference that the cause of the fire wasn't yet known, but said damage was most extensive at the rear of the building.

Related

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...