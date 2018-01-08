Two adults, two children killed in Oshawa house fire; three others in hospital
Fire chief says crews responded to the blaze Monday morning.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
OSHAWA, Ont. — Fire officials say four people have died and another three people are in hospital after a house fire east of Toronto.
Fire Chief Derrick Clark says a man, a woman and two children — a boy and a girl — died in the blaze in Oshawa, Ont., on Monday morning.
Clark says firefighters faced heavy smoke and fire when they arrived at the scene and had to fight the flames from the outside before attempting to rescue those inside.
Clark says the house had been divided into a number of apartments.
He told a news conference that the cause of the fire wasn't yet known, but said damage was most extensive at the rear of the building.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Driver ticketed after running stop sign, sending car into Halifax paint store
-
'A horrible, horrible tragedy:' Nova Scotia community mourns four deaths after house fire
-
Man rescued from fatal house fire 'struggling to stay alive': relative
-
New site helps travellers looking for cheap flights out of Halifax
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Toronto's shelter shortage is a crisis by design
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Here's a New Year’s resolution for you — run for council, make a difference
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Beautiful skylines, squirrel statues, goats and a profound love of Toronto
-
Views
Hume: Toronto's new subway extension is beautiful, but it's not the line we should've built