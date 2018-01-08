Pedestrian struck in Scarborough dies in hospital
A 21-year-old woman had just exited a TTC bus traveling on Steeles Avenue East when she was struck by a Chevrolet van heading westbound.
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle late Sunday evening.
The 21-year-old woman was struck while trying to cross to the north side of Steeles Ave. E. just east of Eastvale Dr. around 10 p.m. Police say the woman, a GTA resident, had just exited a TTC bus on the south side of Steeles Ave. E. and was struck by a Chevrolet van heading westbound.
There was “massive trauma,” police say, and she was found with vital signs absent. She was rushed to hospital in life threatening condition, but later died.
A man, 62, was driving the vehicle and he remained on scene following the collision. Police are investigating.
With files from Jenna Moon
