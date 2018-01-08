News / Toronto

Pedestrian struck in Scarborough dies in hospital

A 21-year-old woman had just exited a TTC bus traveling on Steeles Avenue East when she was struck by a Chevrolet van heading westbound.

Police say there was “massive trauma,” and she was found with no vital signs.

File / Torstar News Service Order this photo

Police say there was “massive trauma,” and she was found with no vital signs.

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle late Sunday evening.

The 21-year-old woman was struck while trying to cross to the north side of Steeles Ave. E. just east of Eastvale Dr. around 10 p.m. Police say the woman, a GTA resident, had just exited a TTC bus on the south side of Steeles Ave. E. and was struck by a Chevrolet van heading westbound.

There was “massive trauma,” police say, and she was found with vital signs absent. She was rushed to hospital in life threatening condition, but later died.

A man, 62, was driving the vehicle and he remained on scene following the collision. Police are investigating.

With files from Jenna Moon

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...