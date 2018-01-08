Snow hitting Toronto and the surrounding area as temperatures rise

The temperature may be rising, but winter is still very much in the forecast for southern Ontario.

While the cold-snap has ended — at least for now — Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement.

Areas surrounding the Great Lakes cam expect up to 10 cm of snow Monday. Toronto will see lesser amounts, likely 4-8 cm, Environment Canada says.

Monday will see a high of 1 C, and a low of -5 C. The warmer temperatures will stick around through the work week, before they dip back below freezing on Saturday. Thursday is projected to be the warmest day this week, seeing a high of 6 C.

In true Canadian style each day could bring a different season — with snow, sun, rain, and another deep-freeze all projected at different intervals this week.

The snow is making for slippery road conditions. With students heading back to school from winter break today, traffic is heavier and driving conditions poor.

A power-outage left a large portion of the city’s east end in the dark Monday morning, making a messy commute even messier. The TTC is experiencing lost power on a stretch of the Bloor/Danforth line, forcing shuttle bus service between Broadview and Woodbine stations.

The snow has brought bus cancellations with it in a few districts, meaning a brief extended break for some students:

All buses for Wellington-Dufferin Divisions 3 and 4 are cancelled. Schools are open.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board buses are cancelled at: St. Andrew, St. Benedict, and St. Peter Elementary Schools, as well as R.F. Hall Secondary School.

All buses cancelled in Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.

All buses cancelled in Peterborough, Victoria, Northumberland and Clarington.

Snowfall warnings have also been issued for areas to the east and northeast of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, where up to 15 cm of snow is expected overnight, with another five centimetres falling by mid-morning.

In the north, snow squalls from Lake Superior are expected to bring up to 15 cm of snow to the Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa areas.