This year's Winter Stations include a huge pink 'Pussy Hut'

They took over downtown Toronto and cities around the world last January. Now a giant one is coming to the beaches.

A "Pussy Hut" — a huge bright-pink hat resting on a plywood structure, by Martin Miller and Mo Zheng of Ithaca, N.Y. — is part of this year's Winter Stations art exhibit. Six other temporary public art installations, including three student works, will pop up along Queens Quay from Jan. 19 to Feb. 25.

Tomek Chwieszczenik from Ferris and Associates Inc., one of the Winter Stations co-founders, said past themes have included "warmth" and "catalyst," but this year organizers took a bolder turn.

"The theme was riot, and I guess our vision was to tackle the political discourse and the political divide that's sort of been permeating through the culture in the last year," he said.

"We really loved Pussy Hut because we agree with the underlying message and the whole pussy hat movement. We thought that was a really great unifying factor in this time of divisiveness and we thought it would be great to bring this to the beach."

It’s the fourth year for the art project, which gets some funding from the city but “the majority” from the private donations of developers, investors, planners and architect associations, Chwieszczenik said.

This year there were about 232 submissions from around 50 countries, he added. Jury member and east-end councillor Mary-Margaret McMahon said that made it “incredibly difficult” to choose the winners.

McMahon encourages Torontonians to “get off the couch” and visit the stations, which are a way for people to engage with public space even in a deserted time of year.

"We don't want to fight Mother Nature; it's great to have four seasons,” she said with a laugh. "Don't hibernate, come on out."

Stations to check out:

Obstacle by Kien Pham (U.K.)

In this metaphor for problems that seem insurmountable, columns rotate, letting people interact with the installation and forcing them to work together.

Make Some Noise!!!by Alexandra Grieß and Jorel Heid (Germany)

In the style of Italian futurism, this disruptive over-sized noise box serves as a kind of interactive instrument.

Wind Station by Paul van den Berg and Joyce de Grauw (Netherlands)