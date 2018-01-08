Thousands in Toronto's east end without power; TTC trains forced to shutdown

A major power outage is affecting commuters Monday morning.

Toronto Hydro is working to restore power to the east end after a supply problem from left an estimated 20,000 customers in the dark.

The distribution company says the issue is a result of a lost power supply from Hydro One.

The outage has caused problems for commuters as subways on the Bloor-Danforth line have been unable to go into service.

Shuttle buses are running between Broadview and Woodbine stations. There is no power restoration time available at this time.

TTC spokesman Brad Ross says trains at Greenwood Yard — one of two subway yards on Line 2 — cannot go into service due to the power outage.