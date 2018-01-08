Toronto author's Fire and Fury not about Trump, but getting a bump

A University of Toronto professor's 10-year-old book is back into the spotlight thanks to a random coincidence and a notorious president.

Randall Hansen was at a conference in Washington, D.C. last week when Michael Wolff's tell-all expose of Donald Trump and his workings inside the White House, took over the airwaves. He initially didn't think much of it but later realized it was the hottest commodity on the market.

"Everyone was saying 'Fire and Fury' left, right and centre," said the interim director of UofT's Munk School of Global Affairs.

His own book, Fire and Fury: The Allied Bombing of Germany, 1942-1945, was published in 2008 and "has been languishing in sales," he said. "Then I checked on Amazon and all of a sudden my book was on three best selling lists, including military history. That's when I knew something nice was going on."

Wolff's book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, published January 5, describes a chaotic environment in the U.S. president's office. It has already attracted an unprecedented level of interest from local readers for a non-fiction book, said Toronto Public Library manager Michele Melady.

"People have been following news and social media reports about the book very closely," she wrote in an email to Metro. "Every time there is another television interview about it, we immediately see more holds being placed."

Hansen said he was a bit surprised last summer when Trump used the words "fire and fury" while threatening North Korea. And when he heard about Wolff's book title, he thought it was in reference to those Trump's statements.

Nonetheless, he's quite happy that the new critique of Trump's administration has propelled his own work back into the spotlight.

"Some people might be just buying it by mistake," he said. "But many others have reached out to tell me they have interest in military history but didn't know the book was out there. So this was lucky press."

Hansen's book examines the morality of aerial bombing, told from the perspective of German civilians who were bombed during the Second World War. He said the findings of his research are relevant today and present a "healthy reflection" of the horrors of war on civilian population.