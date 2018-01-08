TSX lower as energy and materials slip lower, U.S. stock markets down
TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was in the red in late-morning trading as the influential energy and materials sectors lost ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 28.15 points to 16,321.29, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 39.29 points to 25,256.58. The S&P 500 index was down 2.42 points to 2,740.73 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 6.31 points to 7,142.87.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.53 cents US, down from an average price of 80.63 cents US on Friday.
The February crude contract was up nine cents to US$61.53 per barrel and the February natural gas contract up three cents to US$2.83 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$2.10 to US$1,320.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was unchanged at US$3.23 a pound.
