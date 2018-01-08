Two hurt in north-end Toronto mall shooting; suspects flee
Toronto police say two people have been shot at a north-end mall.
They say the injuries are not life threatening.
Officers are searching for suspects who fled by car.
Police responded to Lawrence Square Plaza after reports of a shooting inside the mall.
They say it appears multiple shots were fired.
Further details aren't immediately available.
