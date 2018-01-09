Dump truck driver charged in Mississauga, Ont., hit-and-run pedestrian fatal
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel police say they've made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place last year in Mississauga, Ont.
Police say a pedestrian was hit by a dump truck on Oct. 17 and the truck left the scene.
They say 36-year-old Clayton Barnard of Mississauga died at the scene.
Investigators say a dump truck was located a short time later and examined for evidence.
A 38-year-old Toronto man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with failure to remain causing death, and careless driving.
He is to appear in Brampton, Ont., court on Feb. 12.
