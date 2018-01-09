Fire and ice: John Tory's plan to boost King St. traffic features sculptures, performers

The city is stepping up efforts to boost downtown businesses who say they’ve been adversely affected by the King St. streetcar pilot project.

At a news conference in David Pecaut Square Tuesday morning, Mayor John Tory announced the launch of a design competition to solicit ideas to animate public spaces along King.

The successful submissions will be implemented in the spring, with the goal of creating new public spaces and “parklets” on the street.

In the meantime, the city is setting up warming stations, ice sculptures, and art installations, as well as hiring fire performers to ply their trade on King during the winter.

A program called “Eats on King,” which is aimed at promoting local restaurants, will start next month.

“We want to do more things to draw more people to King St.,” said Tory, who was joined at the announcement by Councillor Michael Thompson, who is chair of the economic development committee, and local councillor Joe Cressy.

“This an opportunity for everybody to contribute to that new thinking of how we use this space and ensure the success of King St.”

The city had always planned to jazz up public spaces on King as part of the $1.5-million pilot project, but Tuesday’s announcement came as pressure mounted on the mayor to respond to some local entrepreneurs who claim the project is killing business.

The pilot, which was designed to improve transit service for the King streetcar, began in November. In order to prevent streetcars from getting stuck in traffic, drivers are no longer allowed to travel straight through King, but must instead turn off the street at most major intersections between Bathurst and Jarvis Sts. All on-street parking along the stretch has also been removed.

The project has reduced travel time for streetcars on King by as much as 14 per cent.

With more than 65,000 daily streetcar riders, King, the TTC’s busiest surface route, was chronically hampered by car traffic. Prior to the launch of the pilot, just 20,000 drivers used the street each day.

But some business owners say as a result of the new driving restrictions customers have been driven away from the area, which in recent decades has been a hotspot for theatre-goers who dine out at dozens of local restaurants.

The Ontario Restaurant Hotel and Motel Association says it is considering legal action against the city if the pilot isn’t altered, while at least one TTC board member, Councillor Vince Crisanti, has called for the one-year pilot to be terminated immediately.

Tory said the city is in “constant listening and watching mode” and is prepared to tweak the project. But he said reverting to how the street used to operate was not on the table.