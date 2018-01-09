Police investigate suspicious death after man's body found in Mississauga, Ont.
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say they're investigating after a man's body was found in a Mississauga, Ont., park early Tuesday morning.
Peel regional police say the death has been deemed suspicious.
They say they were called about the body at about 8 a.m.
They say the park has been closed off for the investigation.
