WhyIMarch: Aster La Fontaine hopes for more inclusive protest this year

Oppression won’t end itself. That’s why Aster La Fontaine will march on Jan. 20. La Fontaine, who is non-binary, looks forward to more inclusive protest this year.

Micro-aggressions and oppressive language work to divide the community, they said, pointing to last year’s event that used genitalia as a mark of womanhood.

Pussy hats caused a lot of infighting among the feminist community, and La Fontaine hopes that if they do make a resurgence at this year’s march, they don't become the main symbol of feminism.

For La Fontaine, better education is needed within the feminist community and outside it. They said that resistence to the movement comes from ignorance and that feminists should work to spread knowledge and understanding.

La Fontaine’s activism doesn’t start and stop with marches and rallies; they make a point of conversing with people who use oppressive language and contribute to patriarchal power. For them, these small actions are as important as the demonstrations they attend.

La Fontaine marches for one simple reason: “If we don’t do anything to uproot the system that’s in place, that’s creating all of this inequality and oppression towards women and the intersections of women and other marginalized people, then nothing is going to change.”

