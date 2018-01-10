Homicide Unit investigating after man, 22, shot dead in Etobicoke

Toronto’s Homicide Unit has been called in to investigate after a man in his 20s was fatally shot in Etobicoke Tuesday night.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said officers were called to the Scarlett Rd. and Scarlettwood Crt. area around 8:30 p.m. where they found 22-year-old Shaquille Wallace with serious gunshot wounds in an apartment building parking lot. He was rushed to hospital by emergency run in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

The circumstances behind the shooting aren’t yet clear. Witness reports from the area suggested six shots had been fired, police said.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Jan. 10, according to police.

The incident marked Toronto's second homicide of the year. It was also the second confirmed shooting in Toronto within the same hour.

A man walked into a police station in Carleton Village just before 8 p.m. after he’d been shot near Pelham Park Gardens and Osler St.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.