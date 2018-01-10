Man, 22, dies in hospital after shooting in northwest Toronto
TORONTO — A 22-year-old man is dead following a shooting in northwest Toronto on Tuesday night.
Police responded to a call about multiple shots being fired at about 8:30 p.m. (near Scarlett Road and Lawrence Ave. West).
When officers arrived, they located a man with serious injuries, who was pronounced dead in hospital.
Police have not released any suspect information, or possible motive.
This is Toronto's second homicide of the year. (CITY,CP24)
