No working alarms in Oshawa house fire, investigator says

There were no working alarms in the Oshawa house where four people died in a house fire Tuesday, an investigator from the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office says.

Speaking at the scene on Wednesday, Richard Derstroff appeared overcome with emotion as he told reporters that only wires and brackets were found in the places where smoke detectors should have been.

Steven Macdonald, Lindsey Bonchek, and Bonchek’s children Madeline, 9, and Jackson, 4, were killed in the fire at the three-unit building.

“When the fire is already raging, it's too late. The smoke can get you, the fire can get you, the heat can get you,” Derstroff said.

According to the Ontario Fire Code, each floor of a home is required to have a working smoke detector.