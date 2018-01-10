Stocks in Toronto and U.S. back off from record highs, loonie trades lower
TORONTO — Canada's main stock index lost ground in late-morning trading as the utilities, real estate and consumer staple sectors moved lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.87 points to 16,303.37, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 43.24 points to 25,342.56. The S&P 500 index was down 5.40 points to 2,745.89 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 30.25 points to 7,133.33.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.11 cents US, down from an average price of 80.30 cents US on Tuesday.
The February crude contract was up 35 cents to US$63.31 per barrel and the February natural gas contract down one cent to US$2.91 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up $6.40 to US$1,320.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents to US$3.25 a pound.
