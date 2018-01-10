Toronto councillor wants day of action on anniversary of Quebec mosque attack

A Toronto city councillor is adding his voice to the growing push for governments — municipal, provincial and federal — to take stronger action against Islamophobia.

Scarborough-Rouge River Coun. Neethan Shan will introduce a motion at city council that seeks to declare Jan. 29 as an official day of remembrance and action against Islamophobia in Toronto. The day marks the anniversary of an attack at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec, when a gunman shot at a crowd of Muslims attending prayers. Six people were killed, and 19 others were wounded.

"It was one of the most horrific attacks that have happened in the history of Canada," said Shan. "These innocent people were targeted in a place of worship for their faith, and I feel like the necessary attention required for their remembrance is not there right now."

His call comes days after the National Council of Canadian Muslims requested Prime Minister Justin Trudeau designate Jan. 29 as a day of remembrance. The group said the observation would help communities reflect more on how to combat hate, bigotry and Islamophobia.

The federal government has yet to respond to the request. Toronto city council meets again on Jan. 31, which means Shan's request, if approved, would be put in practice next year.

Shan said Islamophobia is an ongoing issue in cities across the country. Muslims face acts of hate on the streets, on buses and in their workplaces, he said.

"It has become a systemic issue. I've heard of young Muslim people having to change names to see if they can be hired," he said. "In many, many circles there's denial that even Islamophobia exists and resistance that anything needs to be done to stop it."

Shan, who recently introduced another motion to create a Muslim youth fellowship in an effort to break down barriers, said part of the solution lies in educating communities about the dangers of Islamophobia.