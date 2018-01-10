Toronto police charge man, 57, in human trafficking investigation
Toronto police say a man is facing nine charges after a human trafficking investigation.
They say that between Dec. 31 and Jan. 5, two women, aged 18 and 21, responded to online job postings.
Police say the women separately attended the man's apartment for a job interview, and the man allegedly recruited them into the sex trade.
They allege that on another occasion, the man sexually assaulted one of the women.
Police allege that on Jan. 5 the man assaulted one of the women and she fled to notify police.
They say a 57-year-old man is facing charges that include assault, human trafficking and exercising control over another person.
