Weather roller coaster coming to Toronto as temperatures climb above 0 C

Mother Nature is giving the city an unusual break from the bone chilling weather as a forecast of above seasonal temperatures hits Toronto.

Just expect a bit of a weather roller coaster to come with it.

Environment Canada says Toronto is expecting a daytime high of 2 C on Wednesday with periods of rain expected in the afternoon that will taper off to drizzle in the evening. Keep a tight grip on that umbrella — winds will be gusting up to 40 km/h during the day and up to 50 km/h at night.

On Thursday morning, the weather agency says the city will rise to a daytime high of 9 C with a 40 percent chance of showers. The average high for the city on this day is -2 C, Environment Canada says.

At night, expect temperatures to hover around 3 C with periods of rain. The weather system should hold through Friday morning.

You can expect a cool down after that and yes, more of the white stuff. Environment Canada says there is a 70 percent chance of snow Friday night, with an expected overnight low of -9 C.