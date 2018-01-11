Broken watermain blamed for large sinkhole on busy Toronto street

TORONTO — A sinkhole big enough to swallow a car has opened up on a busy stretch of Yonge St. in north-end Toronto.

City workers blame it on a broken watermain, which may have resulted from the recent spell of bitterly cold weather.

The sinkhole began to materialize at about noon and water service to homes and businesses in the area just south of Highway 401 was turned off at around 5 p.m.

Once the watermain is repaired, the crater will be filled in and the street repaved, meaning southbound traffic on Yonge St. will likely be reduced to one lane until Thursday.