Iconic Sam the Record Man sign shines again in Toronto after more than a decade

Toronto's iconic Sam the Record Man sign is shining again a month after crews installed it at its new home above a busy downtown hub.

The sign, featuring two enormous spinning discs on a red background, was re-lit Wednesday evening atop a Toronto Public Health building, overlooking Yonge and Dundas Square.

Mayor John Tory, Ryerson University president Mohamed Lachemi and family members of former owner Sam Sniderman attended the lighting ceremony.

The sign used to adorn the Yonge Street business owned by Sniderman, who was a major promoter of Canadian music.

It opened in 1959 and became a go-to spot for music lovers in Toronto and across the country before it closed its doors in 2007.

Ryerson University, which is located nearby, purchased the store property one year later and initially planned to showcase the sign on a new building planned for the site.