Boy, 16, charged in Durham Region's 1st homicide of 2017; boy, 17, fatally stabbed
OSHAWA, Ont. — A 16-year-old boy is facing a second-degree murder charge in Durham Region's first homicide of 2018.
Durham regional police say a 17-year-old boy was stabbed Thursday afternoon following an argument at a plaza in Oshawa, Ont.
They say the teen was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators say the 16-year-old fled after the stabbing and was arrested at a nearby home.
They say he is being held for a bail hearing.
