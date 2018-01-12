Section of Toronto's Don Valley Parkway closed due to flooding

Toronto police shut down a section of the Don Valley Parkway in the city's east end early Friday due to flooding.

The north-south highway was closed at the south end to allow city work crews to assess the situation and clear catch basins.

Police had earlier warned that water levels in the adjacent Don River were rising due to rainfall and had closed a section of nearby Bayview Ave. in both directions just before 1 a.m.

The rain, and a rapid snow melt due to warm temperatures this week, follow a lengthy cold snap through the holiday season.

Environment Canada said rain was expected to continue through the night, then change to a dusting of snow on Friday as temperatures plummet — with a brief spell of freezing rain likely during the rain-snow changeover.