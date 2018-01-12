Several people injured by unknown irritant during bank robbery in Whitby, Ont.
A
A
Share via Email
WHITBY, Ont. — Durham regional police say one suspect is in custody and they're seeking another after several people were injured in a bank robbery in Whitby, Ont.
They say two suspects, one armed with a handgun, entered the downtown bank late Thursday morning and demanded cash.
Investigators say they released a noxious substance in the bank prior to fleeing the scene.
Several employees and customers were treated at the scene for minor injuries from the unknown irritant.
Police say one of the suspects was arrested while fleeing the scene.
A 19-year-old Oshawa, Ont., man is charged with robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent, administering a noxious thing and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Omar Khadr settlement: Is it true that the deal saved Canada tens of millions?
-
5 things to do in Halifax: From Halifax Convention Centre to cats and dogs
-
Update: Calgary nudist group threatens legal action after city cancels swim
-
City on the rise: Halifax ranks fourth on global list of top travel spots for 2018
-
Meet the Condo
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: New mortgage rules put pre-construction buyer in limbo
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Toronto's shelter shortage is a crisis by design
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Here's a New Year’s resolution for you — run for council, make a difference