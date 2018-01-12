Several people injured by unknown irritant during bank robbery in Whitby, Ont.

WHITBY, Ont. — Durham regional police say one suspect is in custody and they're seeking another after several people were injured in a bank robbery in Whitby, Ont.

They say two suspects, one armed with a handgun, entered the downtown bank late Thursday morning and demanded cash.

Investigators say they released a noxious substance in the bank prior to fleeing the scene.

Several employees and customers were treated at the scene for minor injuries from the unknown irritant.

Police say one of the suspects was arrested while fleeing the scene.