Toronto police investigating report of man cutting off girl's hijab
A
A
Share via Email
Toronto police say they are investigating a report of a man allegedly cutting off a girl's hijab in the city's east end.
Police say they received a call at about 9 a.m. from a local elementary school reporting that one of its students was assaulted by a man carrying scissors.
Police spokeswoman Katrina Arrogante says the man allegedly cut off the girl's hijab and fled the scene.
She says it is currently unclear whether the girl, who attends Pauline Johnson Junior Public School, was assaulted on her way to school or on school grounds.
No physical injuries were reported and Arrogante says police are actively looking for a suspect.
Arrogante says police are not currently treating the incident as a hate crime, but adds investigators are not ruling it out.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax business owner left 'high and dry' after alleged theft and fraud by former employees
-
-
If Trump pulls the U.S. out of NAFTA, here are seven things that could happen after
-
Update: Calgary nudist group threatens legal action after city cancels swim
-
Meet the Condo
-
Legal Matters
Legal Matters: New mortgage rules put pre-construction buyer in limbo
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Toronto's shelter shortage is a crisis by design
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Here's a New Year’s resolution for you — run for council, make a difference