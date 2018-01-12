Toronto stocks slip, U.S. indices move higher, loonie gains ground
TORONTO — Canada's main stock index slipped lower in late-morning trading as the health-care and consumer staples sectors lost ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.04 points to 16,283.90, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 199.82 points to 25,774.55. The S&P 500 index was up 14.92 points to 2,782.48 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 40.01 points to 7,251.79.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.94 cents US, up from an average price of 79.78 cents US on Thursday.
The February crude contract was down 31 cents to US$63.49 per barrel and the February natural gas contract up three cents to US$3.11 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$9.80 to US$1,332.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was unchanged at US$3.23 a pound.
