Wannabe rabbit and cat cuddlers inundate City of Toronto with applications
Toronto Animal Services says it has been overwhelmed by responses to its call for rabbit and cat cuddlers and is no longer looking for volunteers — fur now.
The city has ongoing volunteer opportunities for cat and rabbit cuddlers at three of its shelters.
In a Tweet earlier this week, Toronto Mayor John Tory said the city recently received more than 900 requests from residents wanting to volunteer.
He said the rabbit and cat socialization program is full and is no longer accepting applications.
