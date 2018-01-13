Man in custody after two people found dead in Brampton home
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Peel Region Police say a man has been arrested after two people were found dead inside a home in Brampton.
Officers were called to the residence late Friday night and found the bodies upon arrival.
Police say the homicide squad is investigating and that there is no threat to public safety.
There was no immediate word on charges and no information regarding the deceased or the person in custody. (680 News)
