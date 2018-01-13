No winning ticket for Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on Jan. 19 will be approximately $15 million.
