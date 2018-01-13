Toronto Pride apologizes for sharing articles attacking ‘homoerotic propaganda,’ saying trans kids will ‘grow out of it’

Toronto Pride has apologized for posting “offensive articles” to its Twitter feed after it shared links to two seemingly anti-trans and anti-queer articles Friday night.

Members of the queer Twitter community reacted quickly to the tweets on Toronto Pride’s official account. The first linked to a piece on the conservative U.S. website Western Journalism that cited a clinical psychologist who claimed transgender children “grow out of it.” The second connected to an article on the right-wing politics site the Federalist that blamed “extreme LGBT ideologues” for anti-gay backlash abroad, citing “homoerotic propaganda.”

“What the f--- is going on at @PrideToronto that they are tweeting this f---ing trash,” wrote Toronto writer Anthony Oliveira in a tweet.

Other Twitter users soon shared their outrage.

“Who the hell is doing social over there??” one user tweeted.

Pride Toronto tweeted an apology at 11 p.m.

“We want to apologize for the offensive articles that made it to our social media pages recently,” it read. “They were not properly vetted before being posted and are not reflective of our views. We are sorry to individuals who were offended, and have removed the content.”

Ryan Connelly, communications manager for Pride Toronto, told the Star on Saturday that the tweets were posted in error by a volunteer who was managing the Twitter account at the time.

“The articles were questioning trans identities and it is not reflective of our views,” said Connelly. “It was an unfortunate misstep by a volunteer and the next step is to reinforce our rules and guidelines.”

Connelly said the social media team includes a number of interns and volunteers.

Although some users thanked Pride Toronto for taking down the links, others described the response as insufficient.

“Any explanation as to what happened or how you’re going to ensure it doesn’t happen again? “not properly vetted” is a pretty massive understatement here,” tweeted one user.

“Whomst among us hasn’t accidentally tripped onto our keyboard and posted a bunch of right wing, transphobic garbage onto an official Pride verified account?” asked another.

Pride Toronto has had a shaky relationship with the trans community in the past. When Christin Scarlett Milloy resigned from Pride Toronto as the volunteer leader of the Trans Pride Team in 2015, she posted an open letter detailing her concerns over the organization’s attitude toward trans and other marginalized voices.