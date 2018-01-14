Alleged serial liar has his day in Toronto court

It’s rare that a Toronto courtroom sees the likes of Robert Vanier.

He was born Carl Gagnon in Quebec, where he amassed a criminal record of more than 70 convictions, stretching back to 1984, for offences ranging from bigamy to fraud, impersonation and theft.

He ended up in a witness protection program in that province after being abducted by, and then testifying against, the Hells Angels. He changed his name to Robert Vanier.

Around 2000, he resurfaced in London, Ont., as a smooth-talking, jet-setting pitchman for a petroleum company, boasting ties to millionaires, politicians and NHL hockey players. He also had a taste for gambling, luxury cars and yachting.

But the truth long ago caught up to Vanier, who was on trial in Superior Court of Justice this past week for two counts of perjury, four-and-a-half years after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police lay the charges.

Vanier and his now ex-wife, Terry Beattie, were also charged in 2013 with submitting a false prospectus to the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC). It inaccurately indicated their company, Onco Petroleum, had more than $20 million available for development of its oil and gas resources.

Onco began trading as a public company in November 2007 on the former CNQ junior stock exchange at $5 a share, before tanking to about 15 cents within six months. A cease trade order was imposed in July 2008.

The RCMP said at the time 1,400 investors lost in excess of $30 million.

Last summer, a judge rejected Vanier’s attempt to get the cases thrown out because of delays. A 27-page ruling summarized scores of court appearances since 2013, and the many reasons for adjournments that included allowing Vanier to look for counsel and address medical issues.

He was representing himself last week, assisted by a publicly paid for lawyer known as an amicus curiae (friend of the court).

Vanier’s health caused a mistrial last fall on the filing a false prospectus charge, though a jury ended up acquitting Beattie. He faces a retrial on that offence in September.

After the London Free Press revealed Vanier’s background in a series of articles, several Onco investors threatened legal action against the RCMP and Quebec police for failing to inform Ontario authorities about Vanier’s double life. The Star’s attempts to reach some of those investors were not successful.

At Vanier’s insistence, last week’s judge-only trial was conducted in French, despite the fact he has shown “no evidence” of an “inability to understand and be understood” in English, according to the judge who dismissed his delay application.

Crown attorney Mike Kelly, in his closing arguments Thursday, also noted that witnesses testified that Vanier had “no trouble with mastery in English,” and ran a company in English-speaking Canada. During a break Friday, Vanier kibitzed in English with one of the investigators about hockey, a sport he played as a junior in Quebec.

The two perjury charges relate to “misrepresentations” to securities regulators.

Prior to taking Onco public in 2007 on the former CNQ junior stock exchange, Vanier filed a sworn affidavit that asked if he was ever known by any other name or if he had a criminal record.

Vanier ticked both boxes “no” in an effort to bamboozle investors and regulators, Kelly said this week.

“He had a strong reason to lie,” Kelly told court in French that was translated into English by an interpreter inside a steel box at the back of the court.

If regulators had discovered he was once career criminal Carl Gagnon, they would never have allowed Onco to sell shares in the public market, Kelly said.

“He wanted his company listed (and) told investors from the get go Onco would be registered and they’d all become rich,” Kelly said in French.

“If the investors of Onco were to become rich, Mr. Vanier would be one of the richest,” because he was the second-largest shareholder, the prosecutor added.

“His success as a businessman and the success of his company depended on absolute secrecy.”

The prosecution called RCMP witnesses who verified Vanier’s fingerprints also belong to Gagnon. In addition, since his arrest in 2013, Vanier admitted he was Gagnon to police on four different occasions, Kelly told court.

In 2010, the OSC reached a settlement with Vanier in which he admitted breaching securities laws by not disclosing he was previously Gagnon, or that he had a criminal record.

He agreed to a 13-year trading ban, a permanent ban from registration and from becoming a director or officer or investment fund manager and paying $10,000 toward the OSC’s costs relating to its investigation.

This past week, Vanier looked relaxed and seemed, at times, to almost be enjoying himself.

While cross-examining an RCMP officer about his fingerprints, Vanier joked about his lack of resemblance to actor Brad Pitt.

Vanier called no defence and in a brief closing statement Friday did not deny lying about his past. However, he told Justice Julie Thorburn that the Crown had failed to prove part of the indictment that said he was Robert Vanier.