No winning ticket for Saturday night's $9 million Lotto 649 jackpot
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $9 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 17 will be approximately $12 million.
