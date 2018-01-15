Five-year-old girl dies after being hit by unoccupied SUV in Toronto, police say

TORONTO — A five-year-old girl is dead after she was struck by an unoccupied SUV near an elementary school in northern Toronto.

Police say the incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Monday near St. Raphael Catholic School (near Keele St. and Wilson Ave.) when the girl was pinned between two vehicles.

Officers say the unoccupied Kia SUV, which may have switched gears, pinned the girl against her father's Mercedes-Benz.

The child was rushed to hospital via emergency run where she later died of her injuries.

Police say the girl's father was with her at the time of the crash and went with her to hospital.