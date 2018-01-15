Toronto Board of Health mulls public hearings on nuclear weapons

It was a terrifying 38 minutes for the people of Hawaii — and the Canadian tourists who happened to be there — over the weekend.

An alert was sent to all cellphones announcing a ballistic missile, and imminent death and destruction, was on the way, before another alert clarified it was a mistake.

But what would happen if there really was a nuclear attack on Toronto or a nearby U.S. city? What, if anything, could people do to protect themselves?

Those are the questions local nuclear disarmament group the Hiroshima Nagasaki Day Coalition is asking — and would like Toronto Public Health to answer in public hearings on nuclear weapons and radiation fallout. The topic will go before the Board of Health next week.

"You sort of have to accept the reality of the situation," said the coalition's Anton Wagner, regarding tensions with North Korea and the possibility of a North American nuclear attack.

"It's conceivable .... And if it's conceivable, the possible consequences have to be examined so that people can make informed decisions."

Wagner would like to see experts from organizations like the Red Cross testify at the hearings.

The federal government, Wagner says, has abdicated responsibility for nuclear disarmament because it doesn’t want to anger President Donald Trump during NAFTA negotiations. It also failed to sign a UN treaty to ban nuclear weapons last summer, he added.

So it is up to cities to take responsibility for nuclear preparedness and put pressure on the feds.

Also on the agenda for the Board of Health meeting is reaffirming Toronto as a Nuclear Weapons-Free Zone, an advocacy tool to raise awareness and promote solidarity among cities for the purpose of ending nuclear weapons.

The city first made the declaration in 1983, the year before the Canadian government got rid of its own nuclear weapons.

Coun. Joe Mihevc, chair of the Board of Health, said the question is whether public health is the right forum and whether there's the same "urgency" around the issue as there was during the Cold War.

"I think these days, with these video games and the promotion of 'You press a button and blow up planets' and this and that, I fear our children are losing a sense of what nuclear war could mean," he said.

"And so I think education is really, really important. The issue for me is what is the best strategy to do that education."

What nuke preparedness once looked like

Bunkers: Underground hideouts dotted the Canadian landscape, including the so-called Diefenbunker near Ottawa to house federal officials and a smaller-scale one in Edmonton for local operations.

Air raid sirens: When word came of a possible attack, cities would sound the alarm — literally. TV and radio alerts have since replaced this measure, with plans to create wide-scale text-messaging systems by the spring, The Canadian Press reports.

Escape plans: Local civil defence organizations created escape maps and ran drills. The Edmonton branch estimated it would take three hours to evacuate that city in 1959 (population 260,000), provided every car was full and everyone had at least a half tank of gas.

Emergency kits: Checklists from Cold War-era basement shelter kits included cigarettes and candy.

Fallout shelter signs: Cold War relics like fallout shelter signs on public schools and other government buildings were largely untouched until recently. Officials in New York have started removing the signs to avoid confusion.