#WhyIMarch: Jocelyn Murphy wants white feminists to leverage their voices
Murphy marched in Washington, D.C. last year. She has a long history of activism and works at Sistering, an agency that supports women.
For Jocelyn Murphy, the Women's March is for everyone.
“It is time for solidarity, intentional solidarity and intentionally taking up space," said Murphy, who marched on Washington, D.C., last year. This year, she’ll join the ranks in Toronto.
Murphy has a long history of activism. She remembers sending letters about Indigenous issues to members of Parliament at age 18. She never received any responses.
Today Murphy works at Sistering, an agency that supports women from all walks of life to further women’s empowerment. She’s always had feminist values at heart, and social work has given her the opportunity to advance social justice.
She’d love to see this year’s march be more inclusive, as these rallies and marches are not always a safe space for everyone. To that end, Murphy wants white feminists to leverage their voices and have everyone support each other in the movement.
Solidarity. That's why Jocelyn Murphy marches.
Leading up to the 2018 Women's March on Jan. 20, Metro is profiling the people driving the movement forward and preparing to hit the pavement. Share your story via any of our social accounts with the hashtag #WhyIMarch.
