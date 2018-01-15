Winter weather travel advisory issued as snow returns to forecast

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued by Environment Canada for the eastern side of Toronto as well as York and Durham regions with snowfall expected to result in icy roads.

The weather agency said a “bands of flurries” coming off of Lake Ontario could reduce visibility and bring up to 5 cm of snowfall across the east end Monday morning. Five additional centimetres could land on the city in time to disrupt the afternoon commute.

The snowfall could quickly make roads slick and dangerous, so commuters are being warned to take care.

Temperatures are expected to hover around -4 C over the day, but windchills may make the temperature feel closer to the double digits in the negative. A low of -6 C is expected overnight, with any leftover flurries tapering off by Tuesday morning, Environment Canada said.

It is worth noting that it come be worse — 19 years ago yesterday then-Toronto mayor Mel Lastman called in the Canadian army to help clear about 27 cm of the white after a major snowfall.